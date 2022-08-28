Profund Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.58 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

