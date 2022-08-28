Profund Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

