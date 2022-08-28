Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

TMHC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

