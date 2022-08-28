Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

