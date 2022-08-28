Profund Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $182,253,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.39 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Flowserve



Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

