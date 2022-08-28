Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

