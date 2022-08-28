Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,028 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $26,306,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $15,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,253,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

