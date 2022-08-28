Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

