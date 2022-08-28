Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.70%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

