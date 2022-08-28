Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.