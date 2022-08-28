Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.