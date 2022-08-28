Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

KMX opened at $90.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

