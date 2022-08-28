Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.