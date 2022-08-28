Profund Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 397,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

TYL stock opened at $378.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.28 and its 200 day moving average is $385.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

