Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock valued at $363,472,089 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

