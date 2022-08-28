Profund Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

