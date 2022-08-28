Profund Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

