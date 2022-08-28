Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $13,321,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $451,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $120,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $32.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

