Profund Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of KLIC opened at $44.02 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

