Profund Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after buying an additional 571,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

