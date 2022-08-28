Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $258.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

