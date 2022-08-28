Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.