Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.9 %

ZG stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.



