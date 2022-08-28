ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ACIW opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

