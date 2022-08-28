ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPSC opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

