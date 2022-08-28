ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

