ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 8.7 %

MicroStrategy Profile

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $249.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.65. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

