ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.79 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.