ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

