ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Matson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE MATX opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

