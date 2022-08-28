ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $86.80 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

