ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.