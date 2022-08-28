ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Synovus Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

SNV opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

