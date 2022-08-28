ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

