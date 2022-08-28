ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. abrdn plc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,356,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.