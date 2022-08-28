ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Unum Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

