ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 83,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.