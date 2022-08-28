ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

