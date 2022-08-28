ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

