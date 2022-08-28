ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,155 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,255,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,217 shares of company stock worth $1,799,180. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.