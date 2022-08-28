ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $335.33 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

