ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,521 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,462 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DNLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

