ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,551,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,870,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after buying an additional 190,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 972,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SSB opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

