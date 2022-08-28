ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.