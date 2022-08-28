ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,025,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

