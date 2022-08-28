ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

VOYA stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.