Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,599 shares of company stock worth $1,112,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pulmonx by 116.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

