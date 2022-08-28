Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 7,743 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Cano Health Stock Down 5.6 %

Cano Health stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.