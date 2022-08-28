Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Up 7.3%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 97,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 100,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.27 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

