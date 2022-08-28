Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

